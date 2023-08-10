KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Nicola is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a seven-year-old sable and white Siberian Husky mix that came in as an owner surrender and is ready to find his new home.

Nicola has a lot of energy and would do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. In his previous home, Nicola lived with other dogs, cats, and small children and did great with everyone! Nicola is extremely social and will accept attention from anyone.

He has shown signs of anxiety in previous homes so Nicola will need some time to adjust to his new home. This beautiful pup would benefit from training classes during the day, or he would do great in a family that works from home!

Want to know more about Nicola? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.