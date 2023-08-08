KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Powder is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a seven-year-old gray tabby and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now ready to find a new home.

Powder is a sweet cat that just wants to find a family to cuddle up with. She has a curious and social personality, always looking for the next person to rub up against. Powder will let out soft meows when she wants your attention, and she leans her whole body into head scratches.

Want to know more about Powder? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.