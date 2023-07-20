Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Mack is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old brown tiger and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is patiently waiting for his new family to walk in the doors. 

Mack is a sweet boy that just wants a family to love on. He loves attention and will make sure to lean into your hand to make sure you pet the right spot. Mack has no problem with being handled or picked up. He is currently staying in one of HSPPR’s cat colony rooms where Mack spends all day interacting with other cats and anybody that wants to go in and say “hello”. 

Want to know more about Mack? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.

