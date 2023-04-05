KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Oh, Potzu! This delightful, older gentleman has been at the shelter for three weeks and is ready to find his retirement home. The 14-year-old stray has quickly become a staff favorite, described as a “whipper snapper” for his age. He will do just about anything for his favorite snack, the crunchy Temptations, and is such a good sport for his extensive modeling sessions staff has been featuring him in since he arrived. While we don’t much about Potzu’s past, we want to see that he has the brightest future “pawsible!” Potzu’s adoption fee is $35. He’s already neutered and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip!

Want to know more about Potzu? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.