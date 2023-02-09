KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Moo Moo is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old white and black Pit Bull mix that came in as a stray and is now waiting for his new family to walk in the doors.

Moo Moo has a playful personality with people and dogs, and he loves to receive attention. He is really smart and knows that when the treats come out, it’s time to sit and wait patiently. With this food motivation, Moo Moo could learn other tricks too with some positive reinforcement.

Moo Moo has a lot of energy and he would do best in a home that could give him daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation. This energy and excitement can come off as being pushy, so Moo Moo will need slow and supervised introductions to other dogs.

Want to know more about Moo Moo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.