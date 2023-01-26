KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Nero is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is an eleven-year-old black Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is now patiently waiting to find his new home.

Nero is a sweet boy that loves people and isn’t afraid to meow at you when he wants attention. He leans into petting, especially chin rubs! He is currently in one of HSPPR’s cat colony rooms where Nero spends all day hanging out with other cats and interacting with people.

Younger children tend to make him uncomfortable so Nero might do best in a quieter or mature home.

Want to know more about Nero? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.