KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week
Kane has unfortunately been one of those dogs who just isn’t getting noticed but we fully intend to change that today! Kane is an energetic, 1-year-old, gray and white Labrador retriever and pit bull mix. He came to us as a surrender about a month ago when his owner’s living situation changed, and they could no longer take care of him. Kane has been a charmer with staff and strongly prefers people to paws, so we recommend he be an only dog. Considering his age and breeds, he does have a lot of extra energy and will succeed with equal parts study time (training) and play time. Kane’s adoption fee has been waived in order to find him a home soon! He’s already neutered and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip!
Want to know more about Kane? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.