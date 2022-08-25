KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Teddy is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Teddy is a three-year-old orange tiger and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and now he’s looking for a new home.

Teddy is a very friendly cat that likes to get pet, but he isn’t much of a cuddler. It takes him a little bit of time to warm up to new situations, but he will eventually approach strangers and allow petting from them. Teddy can be very playful and loves to chase laser pointers. Teddy may do best in a home without any other cats.

Want to know more about Teddy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.