KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Chance is his name because he was given a second one! This week’s pet is an absolute survivor! He came to the shelter in early January as a stray with Animal Law Enforcement and was completely emaciated to the point he probably wouldn’t have made without specialized care. Our volunteer program manager in Pueblo took him in as a foster and fed him a special diet so he could regain his health. She fell in love with his gentle, sweet demeanor and after making a full recovery, Chance is now available for adoption! He’ll be your cream-colored good luck charm! Chance’s adoption fee is $175 which includes vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip!

Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.