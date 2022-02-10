KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Boi is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Boi is a two-year-old tan Black Mouth Cur that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender. In his previous home, Boi was wonderful with dogs, cats, and children that lived in the home. He is already housebroken and he has the energy to run and play all day in his new home!

Want to know more about Boi? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.