KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Triss is a special pup and is looking for the perfect family for a lifetime of wiggles and wags! She came in almost a month ago as a stray after being found in Pueblo by a good Samaritan. We estimate this pit bull mix is about a year old but not much is known about her early life. She has been observed to have some behavior concerns which is why our behavior team has been working especially close with her and has gotten to know her pretty well. She has a hard time calming down and has shown some food possessive behaviors, so she will come with a complimentary behavior consultation so they can get you off on the right paw with some training guidelines. She has improved on walks with volunteers. In an effort to get her into a new home as quickly as possible, we have waived her adoption fee. Triss is already spayed and comes with vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip! Let’s find this good girl a home today!

Want to know more about Triss? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.