KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Tiki is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Tiki is a 1-year-old orange and black Tiger cat that came to HSPPR as a stray by a good Samaritan. While in the good Samaritan’s home, Tiki did well with their two big dogs and liked to interact with the owner. Since she’s been at HSPPR, Tiki has been friendly and allows pets from everyone.

Want to know more about Tiki? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.