KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Mocha, latte, cappuccino. all colors you will find in Coffee’s coat! This beautiful 6-year-old kitty came to us a stray earlier this month and she is an absolute talker! Meet her charming meows with some pets and you’ll be fast friends! Coffee had actually been a neighborhood stray for a reported four years, but the reporting party said she was “teasing” the dogs too much and brought her into the shelter. We don’t think Coffee has ever been an owned cat but know she will make a loving, loyal companion. Her adoption fee has been waived to get her into a new home as quickly as possible. She is already spayed and comes with all her vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of free pet insurance, and a microchip!

Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005