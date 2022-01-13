KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pets of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Bailey and Piper are your KRDO Pets of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! They are a bonded duo from their previous home that will need to be adopted together as sisters. Bailey is a black and tan five-year-old German Shepherd and Piper is a blonde ten-year-old German Shepherd and Labrador Retriever and they were found together in the middle of Colorado Springs.

Piper really is the perfect companion as she helps ease Bailey’s anxiety and fearfulness so they can play and live their best life together. They both love children, and they can get along with other dogs with a patient introduction.

Want to know more about Bailey and Piper? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.