KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Some dogs are diamonds in the rough, and such is the case with this little bear, 1-year-old, Teddy! This black Rottweiler mix came to the Pueblo shelter as a stray on New Year’s Eve. Due to an unknown past, and his age, Teddy was placed in our behavior program where behavior experts spend extra time interacting with these dogs and working on obedience. Our behavior manager in Pueblo wants Teddy’s story out there, as he has made leaps and bounds of progress in learning his manners. He will need lots of time to exercise and continued training as he becomes the best pup he can be! Teddy comes with a free behavioral consult, his vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.





Want to know more about Teddy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.