KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

“Oh, R icky, you’re so fine..” This adorable pup definitely has the energy to fit the classic 80s tune! He came in as a stray on Christmas Eve after he’d been seen wandering the neighborhood for about three hours. He wasn’t chipped and no one claimed him during his five-day stray wait, so now you have an opportunity to make him yours! Ricky is a classic puppy, tons of energy and kisses. He also LOVES toys! We recommend plenty of exercise to help him work out all that pup-ergy and know he would benefit from training classes. Ricky will be neutered before leaving the shelter and comes with our adoption package which includes vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Ricky? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.