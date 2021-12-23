KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Zorro is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old Pit Bull mix that has a lot of puppy energy to burn off. Zorro is potty trained, and he loves to play fetch with a ball outside. He has also been good with children in the past, but his high energy levels could knock over younger children. Zorro would do best as an only dog in your home.

If you’re interested in meeting Zorro, stop by HSPPR today. Up till Christmas, Cindy and Mike at Status Symbol Auto Body will donate $25 to HSPPR’s life-saving programs for every pet that finds a home.

Want to know more about Zorro? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.