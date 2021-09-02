KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Meet Jimi, a 5-year-old jumping bean! Well, really he’s an Australian Kelpie, but he’s working hard on his jumping bean skills. Jimi has SO much energy, and he can’t wait to go walking, running, and hiking with you. And Jimi LOVES his people! If you are in Jimi’s family, you will be the most important person in the entire world. Jimi would love some help with his doggie manners so he can be the best dog he can be (remember all that jumping?). If you fell in love with Jimi’s smile just like we did and think you can keep up with this little jumper, come visit with him for yourself today! His adoption is $50, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Jimi? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.