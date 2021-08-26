KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

She’s as Precious as they come! Precious is a 6-year-old spayed Russian Blue. Sadly, Precious’ owner passed away, and none of the family could take her in. So now Precious is looking for a new family to love for the rest of her days. Precious was VERY shy and nervous when she first came to HSPPR. She has been working with our staff and volunteers to increase her confidence and trust in people. She might still be a little shy and aloof when you first meet her, but she warms up with a little bit of time and love. Precious is in a quiet kennel at the back of our facility, so she’s just not getting noticed by adopters. Come on by and ask to visit with Precious! Her adoption fee is $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Precious? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.