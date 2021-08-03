KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Today we’re introducing you to lovely lady, Lizzy. Although not the Queen of England, Lizzy is quite regal and admired for her eye-catching beauty. She is a 3½ year old, domestic short-hair, calico. She has been spayed and her adoption fee has been waived to get her into her new castle quickly! She comes from a home with other cats and didn’t get along with them very well, so we suggest miss Lizzy be an only cat. She will likely take a few days to warm up but will give her subjects the royal treatment!

Want to know more about Lizzy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.