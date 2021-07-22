KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pets of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Here’s looking at you, kid! That’s right, Moo is winking at you! Ok, Moo is winking at everyone, but if you have a quiet, mature home willing to help Moo come out of her shell, then that wink is meant for you. Moo is a 4-year-old Queensland heeler mix who came into HSPPR because her family was moving and couldn’t take Moo with them. So now Moo is looking for a new home that will love her forever! According to her previous family, Moo had a severe ulcer on her eye, and the eye had to be removed. She is a little skittish about not being able to see on that side anymore, and she would love your help in feeling safe in her new home. If you have the love and patience for a very special human/doggie relationship, Moo could be the girl for you. Come visit with Moo for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Moo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.