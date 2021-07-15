KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet handsome Bellamy, a 6-year-old neutered snowshoe mix. Bellamy came into HSPPR as a stray, and no owner ever came to claim him. He had some bad teeth that were causing him some pain, so we gave Bellamy a full dental surgery with extractions to make sure he is feeling his best in his new home. Now, Bellamy has been medically approved for adoption, and he’s ready to go home with YOU! This spunky boy has quite the personality. He would love to find a loving home where he can get the cuddles and naps in the sunshine he loves. Come visit with Bellamy for yourself today! His adoption fee would normally be $100. But today through Sunday, we are having a cat sale, so Bellamy’s adoption fee is waived! You will still receive a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Bellamy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.