KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Have you ever wanted to go to Russia? Well, now you can, and Russia is just right down the street! Russia is a 2-year-old spayed bulldog mix, and she’s looking for a loving family to take her on vacation. Russia came into HSPPR because her owners were moving away and couldn’t take Russia with them. Russia is a very sweet but very shy girl. Our staff and volunteers have been working with her to increase her confidence and trust in people, and she wants YOU to take her the rest of the way. Come visit with sweet Russia for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Russia? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.