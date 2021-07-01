KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pets of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

What do you call two beautiful heterochromia cats each with one green eye and one blue? Emerald and Sapphire of course! These two 3-year-old siblings were found abandoned together and brought into HSPPR as strays. After seeing them together, we can’t bear to separate them, so we are looking for a loving family with room for two beautiful kitties. Emerald and Sapphire love sleeping together, bathing each other and playing together. They can be a little shy when you first meet them, but give them a little time to warm up, and they will make you the third member of their little team. Come visit with Emerald and Sapphire for yourself today! Their adoption fee is $200 for both cats. Each cat will receive a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and they are already spayed and neutered.

Want to know more about Emerald and Sapphire? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.