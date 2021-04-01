KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Buffy knows she’s supposed to be a brave vampire slayer, but she would love to find a loving, gentle family who can make her the brave girl she was meant to be! Buffy is a 1-year-old beautiful black longhair. She came into HSPPR as a very shy stray. Our staff have been working with her to increase her confidence and trust in people, and Buffy is responding well to their soft headscratches. She would love to find a cat experienced, loving home who can help her the rest of the way out of her shell. Could you be the family Buffy has been waiting for? Come visit with beautiful Buffy for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and she has already been spayed by our veterinary team.

Want to know more about Buffy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.