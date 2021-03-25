KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

He’s “Sirius” about coming home with you! Meet Sirius, a black neutered pit bull mix. He’s siriusly gorgeous, right? But this handsome boy isn’t sliding by on his looks alone! He also has a great, friendly personality to match. Sirius LOVES making new friends, and he can’t wait to meet everyone on your walks together. In fact, Sirius is ready for hiking, jogging, camping, running, you name it! He has a ton of energy, and he will need your help getting it out in appropriate ways. Did we mention he loves squeaky toys??? Sirius might need a good introduction period with other dogs. For such a social guy, he’s starting to get a little lonely here by himself at the shelter. Come take Sirius home and make his day today! His adoption fee is $150, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Sirius? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.