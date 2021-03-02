KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet the stunning Stella who is sure to steal your heart. This sweet girl is on the shy side, so she’ll need extra time to adjust to her new home. But, once you build a relationship with her, she’ll make a loyal, loving companion – prepare to be showered in kisses! Stella is a bit food possessive, so she’ll need someone willing to work with her on this. But, she is certainly worth it! She is smart and sweet and once you get to know her, you’ll never be the same! Adopt her in Pueblo today.

Want to know more about Stella? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.