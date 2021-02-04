KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

We have a very special pet for your KRDO Pet of the Week this week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! We’re having a very hard time getting our precious barn cats adopted right now. Do you have a rodent problem on your property? We have a solution! Our barn cats prefer a job where they can have some of that fresh mountain air so abundant here in Colorado. Some of them can be handled, but we have others who would prefer to do their job, stay warm in your barn, and love you from a distance. Right now, we have a whopping fourteen barn cats available for adoption. Barnparker, Barnlewis, Barnwicket, Barnpauly, Barnmilly, Barnadam, Barncleo, Barntortie, Barngoldie, Barndavis, Barnstatue, Barnmickeyblueeyes, Barnstanley, and Barnclementine. All their adoption fees are free, and they come with a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip. Come pick out your new barn cat today!

Want to know more about barncats? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.