KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet Artie! This special boy is the life of the party. At 5 months old, he is full of energy and spunk. He LOVES to play and is looking for a human who will be both a playmate and a cuddle buddy. While he may be on the hyper side, once you get his energy out, he will be ready to snuggle up next to you on the couch for your next Netflix binge. His piercing green eyes will make you swoon, and this handsome boy is ready for you to take him home with you today!

Want to know more about Artie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.