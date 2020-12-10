KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Meet Lollie, a 10-month-old buff and white longhair kitty. Lollie came in to HSPPR because his people couldn’t care for him anymore, so now he’s looking for a new home that will love him for the rest of his days! There were a few too many cats at Lollie’s old home, so he isn’t as socialized as many cats his age. Lollie is looking for a loving, patient family who can help him come out of his shell and be the happy kitty he was meant to be! In return, Lollie will make you his entire world. Lollie is in a quiet kennel in the back, so please come visit HSPPR and ask to see the adorable Lollie! His adoption fee is $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Lollie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.