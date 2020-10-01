KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Little Nubbs can’t wait to run your household! Nubbs is a 5-year-old spayed black and white kitty. She came in because her family couldn’t care for her anymore, and now she’s looking for a new family that loves her character as much as we do. Nubbs is a very playful gal! She loves chasing feather wands and will need lots of stimulation to keep her active mind busy. She likes gentle attention – on her terms of course – but in her last home, she loves snuggling with her girl and hanging out with her doggie friend. If you have a busy household that could use and large and in charge kitty running it, come visit with Nubbs for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Nubbs? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends. For the safety of our staff and adopters, we are limiting the number of adopters in the building at a time, and we are requiring masks to be worn by all adopters. Can’t adopt right now? You can still help out pets in need in our region by making a donation at hsppr.org/donate.