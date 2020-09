Pet of the Week

Shelby is shy but she sure is sweet! At 11 months old, she still has plenty of energy and would make a great hiking buddy. She’s a little nervous at first, so she may need some extra time to adjust to her new home. But, once she warms up to you, she turns into quite the love bug!

Want to know more about Shelby? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.