Colorado Springs Fire Department hosts “Living with Wildfire” town hall series

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is hosting a town hall Series called "Living with Wildfire" to educate residents about wildfires specific to what area of town they live in.

There will be six meetings throughout the summer. The first meeting will be held Tuesday, April 18, at Pulpit Rock Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Regions for this town meeting will include areas in Palmer Park, Woodmen Valley, and Rockrimmon.

According to CSFD, the "Living with Wildfire" town hall series will aim to empower the community to be ready if a wildfire happens.

Topics up for discussion will include:

How to prepare your home should a wildfire occur

How to create a wildfire action plan

Knowing when and how to evacuate should a fire emerge.

You can visit coswildfireready.org for more details.