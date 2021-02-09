On the Lookout: Accused gang member wanted for intimidating ex; driving wrong way on road

Home

Pueblo Police are looking for 47-year-old Carlos Montoya, a Hispanic male, who is 5'4" and 220 pounds.

According to PPD, he was in custody, during which time he damaged property in a courtroom. Investigators say the accused gang member drove on the wrong side of the road and violated the terms of a protection order against him by intimidating his ex.

If you have any information on Montoya's whereabouts, please call Pueblo Police at 719-542-STOP.