On the Lookout: Accused gang member wanted for intimidating ex; driving wrong way on road

Pueblo Police are looking for 47-year-old Carlos Montoya, a Hispanic male, who is 5'4" and 220 pounds.

According to PPD, he was in custody, during which time he damaged property in a courtroom. Investigators say the accused gang member drove on the wrong side of the road and violated the terms of a protection order against him by intimidating his ex.

If you have any information on Montoya's whereabouts, please call Pueblo Police at 719-542-STOP.

Carlos Montoya (courtesy Pueblo Police)

Heather Skold

Heather is the evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Heather here.

