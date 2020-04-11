Centennial, Harrison school district 2 hold food drive for hundreds

Home

Centennial Elementary was one of five schools in Harrison School District 2 to host a food drive for families in need. It wasn't just for students who attend the schools.

"This is for our entire community," Centennial principal Kim Noyes said. "Harrison school district 2 is partnering with a lot of neighborhood agencies that are amazing, like, Care and Share and Crossfire ministries. It's for anyone who lives in our community."

Thanks to a big donation from the Care and Share food bank, Centennial, by itself, was able to pass out nearly 500 bags of food, one bag per family. Crossfire Ministries donated fresh food. Weighout Ministries and Solid Rock Christian Center sent volunteers to help out, as did the Army.

"We are all in this together," said Chauncey Labrie of Weighout and Solid Rock. "There is no one person or one family in this alone. We are here to support, and we are here to come together and provide whatever means and support necessary in order for us to make it through."

The food drive is another way the district helps out, in addition to the its daily brunch program where students can go to any of the schools in Harrison district 2 and get a free breakfast, and free lunch, to go.

"I miss our kids each and every day and I know every educator hear misses our kids," Noyes said. "I know families miss us, that's been our overwhelming feedback. We want to make sure people are safe. We want to make sure familes know Harrison School District 2 is still here, very much, to help support your family during this difficult time."

The district partnered with churches and other organizations like "COS I Love You" to make this happen. The district is looking to set up another food drive within a week.