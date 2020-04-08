A local employer is trying to help out his employees with a GoFundMe fundraiser

Home

The Skate City Roller Sports Arena has been shut down since St. Patrick's day which means there haven't been any moments like these and many of the high school and college students who work here haven't been able to work, "It's heartbreaking it really is. I mean I get a few texts here and there when can I get in, is there any options for me to get a couple of hours to go clean," says Jake Lopez, Hockey Director at Skate City. Jake is going to go clean, if he can raise five thousand dollars for his gofundme page. "So if we hit five thousand dollars I'm gonna shave my beard off. I've had my beard probably since I got out of the military so about twelve years now. About this long for about eight of those 12 years. So I have not shaved since then," says Lopez. Lopez, who served in the Marine Corps, says when he reaches the five thousand dollar goal not only will he shave his beard, he will donate all of the money to his employees, "There either trying to pay for rent or something like that, so we pretty much have events going on every weekend and that's a good chunk of their livelihood. I decided st up a go fund me page to kind help them out a little bit see if I can get them a few bucks to get through these times," says Lopez. Hopefully, within time there will be no more hair on the chinny chin chin of Jake, "Just kind of hoping we can spread a little bit more and reach our goal and they get to see me all clean cut," says Lopez. Jake has raised sixteen hundred dollars so far. If you would like to help out you can find Jake's cause on gofundme.com and search Shaving Beard for my Employees.