Shield 616 donates supplies to Colorado Springs Police amid COVID-19 concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shield 616 delivered 350 care packages to the Colorado Springs Police Department today after the department voiced a limited supply.

"We just said, 'hey, how can we bless our law enforcement. They can't stay at home, they have to continue to put their lives on the line and now they have to do it with a virus," said the founder of Shield 616, Jake Skifstad.

"I told him that we need masks, we need goggles, we need hand sanitizer, within a week it's here," said Police Chief Vince Niski.

The care packages contain goggles and hand wipes, plus two gallons of hand sanitizer donated by Old Elk Distillery.

"Some of it is, 'hey, they are going to run out. We don't know how long this is going to last.' So for us to come alongside and give them a little bit more," says Skifstad.

Chief Niski added, "I think we had sufficient amounts [but] this will actually put us over the edge right now for a while longer, which really helps puts our officers' minds at ease."

The officers certainly do appreciate the support from Shield 616.

"We want to make sure while they're are out there, they're not only safe but also they are keeping the people they are dealing with safe. We want to do everything we can from keeping this virus from spreading," says Skifstad. "There's just not enough words that can tell anybody how much we appreciate this," said Niski.