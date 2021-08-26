New mask mandate coming to Pueblo city buildings and schools

Health

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and the Environment began working to create a public health order requiring masks for students in Pueblo County schools. KRDO learned Thursday that another order with be drafted to issue a mask mandate for all city buildings in Pueblo as well.

"I've asked my legal department to prepare an order for me to sign," Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said. "It would require all city employees and visitors wear a mask indoors in city facilities."

Gradisar says the mask mandate is in direct response to rising COVID-19 hospitalization rates in Pueblo County.

"The number of hospitalizations in Pueblo County has quadrupled in the last 30 days, so that is a sign that we need to take some action," Mayor Gradisar said.

According to the PCDPHE, the positivity rate in Pueblo County is 4.3%, and the weekly incident rate of COVID-19 cases within the last seven days is 139.2%. Officials say the Delta variant is causing most of the cases in Pueblo County.

Gradisar also supports a mask mandate order that is being prepared that would require students ages two and up to wear a mask in Pueblo County schools.

Mayor Gradisar said, "Our goal is to keep kids learning in-person and I think masks are a way to do that."

As of Wednesday, Seven schools already have COVID cases, it's unclear how many students have been affected. KRDO learned Thursday that more schools are reporting COVID problems, prompting the issuing of the public health order.

At this time, the Public Health Department is not considering a county-wide mask mandate.

Pueblo School Districts 60 and 70 told KRDO that they are waiting to be briefed on the public health order, and are ready to comply with the mask mandate order.