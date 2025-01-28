DEA busts nightclub, 40+ illegal immigrants taken into custody

By Michael Logerwell

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — Federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and local law enforcement conducted an early morning raid of a makeshift nightclub at 6600 Federal Boulevard that ended in the seizure of drugs, weapons, and cash along with 49 people in federal custody. ICE determined at least 41 were in the United States illegally.

In total, the operation involved more than 100 local and federal law enforcement personnel.

The DEA says the goal of their early morning raid was to target drug trafficking & members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). DEA agents seized drugs – including cocaine, crack cocaine, and pink cocaine – known on the street as “tusi.”

Of the 49 taken into custody at the makeshift nightclub in Adams County, the DEA says dozens had connections to TdA.

“DEA’s global mission is to keep the nation safe from the scourge of drug trafficking, and we will fight this battle every day on behalf of the people of Colorado and our country,” said DEA RMFD Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen.

