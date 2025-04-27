Body found in car submerged in pond in New Jersey gated community

By Kristie Keleshian

MANALAPAN, New Jersey (WCBS) — A person was found dead inside a car submerged in a body of water inside a gated community in Manalapan, New Jersey.

Around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a neighbor spotted what looked like the trunk of a car and a tire in the retention basin at the end of a cul-de-sac off Comtois Road in the Four Seasons gated community.

The open trunk door of a vehicle sticking out of a pond. The vehicle is not visible.

A person was found dead inside a car submerged in a body of water inside a gated community in Manalapan, New Jersey, on April 26, 2025.

The neighbor called police, and divers were sent in to conduct a search.

Manalapan Police say one body was found inside the black Ford Focus. The vehicles’ tires were muddy, and its rear window was smashed. A pair of boat shoes were found in the trunk.

The investigation is ongoing, and the remains have not yet been identified.

Those who live nearby are calling it a mystery.

Neighbor Bruno Bordi went for his morning walk by the water hours before the car was spotted.

“I was there 10 o’clock, a quarter to 10, I didn’t see nothing,” he said.

Other neighbors say they didn’t hear any noise by the basin Friday night, or even days before, and they haven’t spotted anything suspicious on their security cameras.

“We have no idea what’s going on,” neighbor Bruce Weiner said.

Neighbors also say they haven’t seen any tire tracks on the grass nearby and don’t recognize the car.

“It’s sad. It’s horrible. But you know what, we don’t know where it came and when it came,” Weiner said.

Residents who enjoy taking a walk by the pond or reading a book at the gazebo nearby say they’re shocked they saw no sign of a car going in or having been in the water.

