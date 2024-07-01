‘No questions asked:’ Local couple begs community for stolen service dog back

By Abby Wray

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A Wichita family is begging for the return of their service dog they say was stolen right out of their house.

“You took my lifeline from me. You took my medical device, I mean it’s like taking someone’s oxygen that needs it, or an inhaler that needs it. You took more than a dog,” said Judith Titus, Buddy’s owner.

Judith misses her companion, medical helper, and family member Buddy.

“He loved his job and we always told him- you’re important Buddy, you’re a service animal. And he wore that tag proudly,” said Bobby Titus, Buddy’s owner.

Buddy is a medical service animal donated to the Titus’s out of need. They’ve had him for a year and a half.

“He’s the greatest thing that ever happened to me,” said Judith.

Judith Titus has suffered from seizures following a head injury in 2005. When Buddy came into her life as a seizure alert dog she says he greatly helped her.

“It’s a horrible thing to have to go through… but he made it better,” explained Judith.

It was a shock when they said Buddy was stolen right out of the Titus’s home on June 19. They were gone for only one hour and when they returned it appeared Buddy was taken from the back door. There were boot scuffs on the door and damaged areas where someone had broken in.

Another shock?

“There’s nothing else missing but Buddy, so their intentions were Buddy,” said Judith.

“They basically slipped in and slipped out and you know that can only be one thing- it had to be someone who knows Buddy has to know what type of dog he is,” said Bobby.

The family is concerned they know the person that took their dog, because of how unusual the theft was.

Buddy is a blue-pocket American bully who helps to keep Judith safe before, during, and after seizures. He could help grab medication, turn on and off lights, notify Judith a seizure was coming, go and get help after a seizure, and more.

Buddy has a lump on his neck and could be wearing pink nail polish on a few of his nails.

“Now she has a situation where we’ve got to constantly make sure someone is here with my wife,” explained Bobby.

There’s no video footage of the theft and the family has filed a police report but they say they are desperate to bring Buddy home.

“There’ll be no questions asked, we’re not trying to press charges, we’re not trying to cause any grief. All we want to do is just get our family member back. Forgiveness is everything. If the person does have the dog, we totally forgive, we just want to get our dog back,” said Bobby.

Buddy can be dropped off at any police substation and the family will pick him up.

If you know more information about Buddy or his whereabouts you can call the Titus’ at 316-883-8480 or email them at titusbobby50@gmail.com.

