New video shows chaotic moments hit-and-run crash sets off wild chain of events

By Leanne Suter

Click here for updates on this story

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — A new video shows the chaotic moments a hit-and-run crash set off a wild chain of events in Eagle Rock, leading to the arrest of a man in his boxers and a rock stars’ wife facing attempted murder charges.

“I thought I was in an episode of GTA. Honestly, that stuff just doesn’t happen you know,” said David Gonzalez who caught the chaos on camera.

Gonzalez was behind the wheel of his brand new Tesla last Tuesday when a driver lost control of his car on the eastbound 134 Freeway and took out several other vehicles.

“I haven’t been in an accident for almost a decade and all of a sudden this guy grabs his guitar and dips out. It’s unreal, honestly unreal,” said Gonzalez. “In a flash of a second, this guy just comes and hits an HRV and the HRV hits on the left, there’s no way to go and next thing you know there’s a three, four car collision happening.”

That was the beginning of the chaos as police swarmed an Eagle Rock neighborhood on the hunt for the wanted driver that fled the scene clutching his clothes and a guitar.

The situation took a strange and violent turn when the wife of Weezer’s bassist, Jillian Shriner, was shot by the Los Angeles Police Department after she allegedly pointed a gun at officers and fired.

The 51-year-old was taken into custody and then to a hospital. Shriner is now facing an attempted murder charge.

AIR7 was over the scene when the wanted hit-and-run suspect was spotted in his boxers trying to blend in by watering the lawn of a home.

He was taken into custody, cited and later released for misdemeanor and hit-and-run.

Gonzalez, who injured his back, broke his arm and had to have surgery, had no idea of the drama following the sudden and damaging crash.

“Ripple effect. At the moment I had no clue what happened after but it’s crazy how just one man can cause so much chaos,” said Gonzalez.

His brand new Tesla that he had for only two weeks and hadn’t even made a payment on was deemed a total loss.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.