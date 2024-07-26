Mackenzie Stafford joined the news team as a Multimedia Journalist in July 2024.

She comes from a 5-year stent in San Diego but is happy to be back in her home state.

She previously worked at NBC San Diego, KNSD, as a Producer, Assistant Producer, and as a member of the Digital Team. All have helped to form her experience as a public servant bringing important news to local audiences and beyond.

Prior to that, Mackenzie graduated from San Diego State University in 2023 with a B.A. degree in Journalism with an emphasis in media studies. There she held a position on the school newspaper, The Daily Aztec's, editorial board for three years from Broadcast Producer to Multimedia Editor. She also held the title of President of the school's Society of Professional Journalists chapter.

She is an enthusiastic journalist excited to get out in the community. If you have something that may be of interest you can reach her at Mackenzie.Stafford@krdo.com, @MackenzieStaf on X, and @MackenzieStaffordMedia on Instagram.