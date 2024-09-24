A yes vote on Ballot Issue 2A would be in favor of increasing taxes in Monument by $220,000 annually through a lodging tax in the amount of 5% of the purchase price for lodging at locations within Monument. The new tax would begin on Jan.1, 2025. The revenue from these taxes would be used exclusively to pay for town-owned parks and administration, collection, and compliance with the new taxes.

A no vote on Ballot Issue 2A would be a vote against increasing taxes in Monument through a lodging tax.

More information on Town of Monument Ballot Issue 2A can be found here.