A yes vote on Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Question 6D would be a vote in favor of Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 2’s debt authorization being increased, without raising taxes, by amounts sufficient to fund its obligations under the “pledge agreement” dated September 11, 2024, between Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 1 (“District 1”), Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 2 (“District 2”) and Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3 (“District 3”).

A no vote would be a vote against this happening.

That pledge agreement, along with other related settlement agreements that do not contain additional multiple-year fiscal financial obligations, shall resolve all disputes between the Districts and, in summary, accomplish the following: