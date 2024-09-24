Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B
A yes vote on Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B would be a vote in favor of increasing taxes in the district by $769,578.01 annually, set to begin being collected in the calendar year of 2025.
A no vote on Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B would be a vote against increasing taxes in the district.
The revenue from the taxes raised would go towards
- Hiring, training, and employment of additional firefighters to improve response time and maintain emergency services district-wide
- Maintaining competitive salaries, wages, and benefits to retain district firefighters and administrative personnel
- Recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters to include appropriate stipend;
- Purchasing additional tactical firefighting apparatus
and replace aging equipment