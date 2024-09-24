Skip to Content
2024 El Paso County Ballot Issues

Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B

Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District
A yes vote on Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B would be a vote in favor of increasing taxes in the district by $769,578.01 annually, set to begin being collected in the calendar year of 2025.

A no vote on Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B would be a vote against increasing taxes in the district.

The revenue from the taxes raised would go towards

  • Hiring, training, and employment of additional firefighters to improve response time and maintain emergency services district-wide
  • Maintaining competitive salaries, wages, and benefits to retain district firefighters and administrative personnel
  • Recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters to include appropriate stipend;
  • Purchasing additional tactical firefighting apparatus
    and replace aging equipment
