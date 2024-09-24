Skip to Content
2024 El Paso County Ballot Issues

Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A

Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District
A yes vote on Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A would be a vote in favor of increasing taxes in the district by $2,438,000 annually in the first full fiscal year, and by whatever amounts are raised annually thereafter from a sales tax that would begin on July 1, 2025, at a rate not Tto exceed 1%.

A no vote on Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A would be a vote not to increase taxes by these amounts.

A yes vote would still exclude all sales tax transactions on sales of food for domestic home consumption, prescriptions, diapers, feminine products, farm equipment, machinery, and machine tools, school activities, and all other categories exempt from state sales tax collection. The proceeds of these taxes would be used for general operating fire protection and life safety uses, and any other uses authorized by law.

