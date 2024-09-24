A yes vote on Calhan School District RJ1 Ballot Issue 5B would be a vote in favor of allowing present and future elected Calhan School District directors to serve more than two consecutive terms.

A no vote on Calhan School District RJ1 Ballot Issue 5B would be a vote against allowing present and future elected Calhan School District directors to serve more than two consecutive terms.

Currently, Articles XVIII and 11 of the Colorado Constitution contain these limitations on terms in office for these positions.