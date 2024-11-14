Nice Weather Through the Weekend, Snow Possible Next Week

THURSDAY: The beautiful weather continues with a sunny Thursday and a high of 55° for Colorado Springs and 58° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and relatively warm temperatures. High of 58° for Colorado Springs and 55° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. It will be a little cooler with highs near 50° for Colorado Springs and the Steel City.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers and a cooler high in the mid to upper 30s for Colorado Springs and low 40s for Pueblo.