Heat advisories & afternoon showers/storms

Published 7:35 AM

TODAY: It's another day with extremely hot temperatures! We'll reach the mid 90s in Colorado Springs and triple digits in Pueblo and across the plains. Showers will begin in the afternoon across the mountains and I-25 corridor with a few isolated thunderstorms. As that rain pushes further east, we could see some a couple severe storms pop up across the far eastern plains.

TOMORROW: Heat advisories finally expire as temperatures cool to the low 90s in Colorado Springs and mid to high 90s in Pueblo and across the plains. Chances for severe weather in the afternoon and evening will be a little more widespread, with isolated instances of hail and high winds possible along the I-25 corridor, and a better chance for damaging storms across the plains.

EXTENDED: Stormy weather sticks around for the next several days as temperatures drop to the low 80s in Colorado Springs and mid 80s in Pueblo midweek.

Julia Donovan

